Huddersfield vs Fulham Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kickoff Time & Team News

This Monday, Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham travel up from London to meet David Wagner's Huddersfield in the Premier League.

This is a real bottom of the table clash – and one of the biggest of the season so far. With both teams currently lingering in the relegation zone, this fixture is a game neither team can afford to lose.

Huddersfield currently prop the bottom of the table up with just three points from ten games all season. They are yet to win a game. However, Fulham haven't fared much better - though a solitary win and a couple of draws is enough to give them five points in total so far.

You wouldn't want to be in the hot seat of either club right now, with messers Jokanovic and Wagner both most likely praying for a sudden change in fortunes.

When Is Kick Off Monday 5 November What Time Is Kick Off 20:00 (BST) Where Is It BeIng Played John Smith's Stadium TV Channel/Stream Sky Sports Premier League Referee Anthony Taylor

Team News

Huddersfield's injury list improves a little this week, with Tommy Williams and Terence Kongolo returning to training last week, they could be available for the visit of Fulham. Rajiv van La Parra and Ramadan Sobhi may also be involved.

Danny Williams was not cleared to return against Watford last time out and probably won't make this game in time either.

For Fulham, Joe Bryan is the only long term absentee, while Kevin McDonald will be available after completing his one match ban, missing the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Predicted Lineups

Huddersfield Lossl; Lowe, Schindler, Jorgensen, Durm; Van La Para, Hogg, Mooy, Billing, Pritchard; Depoitre.

Fulham Rico, Sessegnon, Ream, Le Marchand, Fosu-Mensah; McDonald, Anguissa, Seri; Schurrle, Mitrovic, Vietto.

Head to Head Record

These two teams have never met in the Premier League and have a very short history when it comes to clashes between one another in recent years. Since the turn of the decade, the clubs have only met on six different occasions.

Of those six games, Fulham have won four times. With the other two games finishing even, if Huddersfield are to get a much needed three points on Monday, it would be the Terriers' first victory over the Cottagers since 1993.

The last fixture between the sides played out in April 2017 when both sides were still playing in the Championship. Fulham won 4-1 that day – though Huddersfield had the last laugh, as they were promoted at the end of that season.

Recent Form

The recent form of both sides makes from pretty dismal reading – but with no wins registered in the league this season, you'd probably rather not be a Huddersfield fan right now. The Terriers have managed just four goals all season whilst conceding 21 in the meantime – but can console themselves with the fact that Fulham have conceded more.

Fulham boast a record unrivalled by anyone else across Europe's top five leagues this term. They've let in 28 goals already. That's almost three goals a game they're shipping. Even if you had Leo Messi in your team, you'd still struggle to outscore your opponents with a defence as leaky as that.

Huddersfield mustered just one point in the month of October, and managed to do the same in the two prior months to that. Their performance against Watford at Vicarage Road last weekend was quite frankly frightening, as they were comfortably thumped 3-0.

It came as no surprise that Fulham were knocked out of the Carabao Cup midweek, falling to Manchester City. But the bigger shocks have come in the league, where Fulham have been consecutively thrashed by Everton, Arsenal, Cardiff and most recently Bournemouth.

Last 5 Fixtures

Huddersfield Fulham Watford 3-0 Huddersfield (27/10) Manchester City 2-0 Fulham (1/10) Huddersfield 0-1 Liverpool (20/20) Fulham 0-3 Bournemouth (27/10) Burnley 1-1 Huddersfield (06/10) Cardiff 4-2 Fulham (20/10) Huddersfield 0-2 Tottenham (29/09) Fulham 1-5 Arsenal (07/10) Leicester 3-1 Huddersfield (22/09) Everton 3-0 Fulham (29/10)

Prediction

This game is a hard one to predict. In Huddersfield you have a team who team who can't score. With Fulham you have a team who can't keep a clean sheet.

It could be really fun. It could be really bleak.

You suspect David Wagner's men may be behind their head coach a little more than the players in Jokanovic's Fulham squad. And with the home fans on their side too, it might just swing Huddersfield's way.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-0 Fulham