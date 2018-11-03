'I Want to Play': England International Ruben Loftus-Cheek Casts Doubt Over His Chelsea Future

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has seemingly cast doubt over his future by stating that he understands why supporters feel he should leave the club.

Since his return to Stamford Bridge during the summer, things haven't exactly gone to plan for the England international. Loftus-Cheek has been almost wholly ostracised from the Chelsea squad by new manager Maurizio Sarri, limiting the midfielder to a measly three Premier League appearances so far this season.

Credit to Derby for giving us a tough game. Unbeaten run continues... On to the quarters! 💪🏾🙌🏾🔵 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/5DPrQ7h4NB — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) October 31, 2018

When Loftus-Cheek has played however, he has impressed; scoring four goals in six appearances in all competitions, including an astounding hat trick in the Blues' recent Europa League win over BATE Borisov.

When asked whether he is aware of calls for him to leave Chelsea (via Sky Sports), Loftus-Cheek replied:

"I hear it a lot, and I can see why people are saying that, because I'm 22 now and haven't got too many Premier League starts to my name.

"I haven't played too many minutes, whether it be in the Premier League and the Championship, and at 22 it's not seen as enough by some people. I do hear it. I love the club and I love Chelsea, I want to play for Chelsea.

"Last season [moving to Palace on loan] was a decision I made because I hadn't played any football really, at the age of 21, and last season was great for me at Palace - 24 [appearances] I think I had in the Premier League, and then to go on and make my England debut. I made a lot of steps last year.

"Playing football was massive for me and you can see why people want to see me play, and I want to play as well."

The midfielder has been named in Chelsea's squad to face Crystal Palace on Sunday, but is not likely to be in the starting XI.