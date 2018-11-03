Jose Mourinho Reveals He Hopes 'Top Talent' Anthony Martial Signs Contract Extension With Man Utd

November 03, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his desire to keep Anthony Martial at Old Trafford beyond his current deal, which expires at the end of the season. 

The 22-year-old is enjoying a fine run of form, scoring four goals in his last three Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, although there is uncertainty regarding his future at the club with the Frenchman now into the final year of his contract.

Mourinho however, who previously suggested he'd be willing to let Martial leave the club, has now admitted he'd like to see the talented forward remain at United.


"Obviously I hope we will agree," said Mourinho when asked about Martial's contract situation, as quoted by Sky Sports


"He is a talented player - everybody has known that since he was at Monaco. Another thing is a talented player with consistency and understanding what a football match is in the globality."

"When you reach that level or are almost reaching that level is when you become a top player. One thing is a top talent, another thing is a top player.

"When he is now much closer to becoming a top player, obviously I would like him to stay. I know the club very much wants him to stay so hopefully he is going to stay."

Martial will be hoping to continue his goalscoring run when United face Bournemouth in their next Premier League fixture, with a win at the Vitality Stadium putting Mourinho's side level on points with the Cherries on 20, as the Red Devils look to keep in touch with the teams at the summit of the table. 

