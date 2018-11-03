Liverpool Intensify Pursuit of Adrien Rabiot Amid Interest From Multiple European Giants

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a ‘very powerful offer’ for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, hoping to beat Barcelona and other European clubs to the Frenchman’s signature.

Rabiot’s contract expires at the end of this season in June, which has attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest names. He is free to talk to other clubs and sign contracts for the next season from 1 January 2019.

Reports from Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo say that Barcelona are showing significant interest in Rabiot, but Liverpool are also interested in bringing him to Anfield.

In their report, Mundo Deportivo also claim that Manchester City, Juventus and Milan are all interesting in signing him. Amid all of the interest, Rabiot is reportedly ‘very close’ to making a decision regarding his future.

The 23-year-old has been with PSG since 2010, working his way up from the youth team to the first team. He has won an incredible 17 major honours with the club, winning every French title on at least four occasions.

Rabiot is a key player for the Parisians, featuring in all but one game for them this season. They have lost just once in 15 games- ironically against Liverpool, one of the clubs hoping to sign him.

PSG are eager to keep the midfielder at the club, with club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi repeatedly offering him new contract extensions. However, Rabiot has turned all of Al-Khelaifi’s offers down.

It may come as a surprise to some that Liverpool want to bring Rabiot to Anfield- after all, they already have five central midfielders, including two new summer signings in Naby Keita and Fabinho.

However, the latter may be leaving Anfield soon, with interest from PSG themselves. According to Le Parisien, Fabinho is ‘bored’ at Liverpool, having played just six times this season.

With PSG interested in Fabinho and Liverpool interested in Rabiot, a swap deal could be on the table and potentially help both clubs snap up their desired player in the upcoming transfer window.

PSG and Liverpool will be facing each other soon, as they meet in at the Parc de Princes in Group C of the Champions League on 28 November.