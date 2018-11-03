Report Claims Man City Paid Former Manager Roberto Mancini via UAE-Based Club

Following the recent Football Leaks expose, reports now claim that the wage of Roberto Mancini during his time as Manchester City manager was paid via UAE club Al Jazira.

The owner of Al Jazira, Sheikh Mansour, is also the owner of Premier League side Man City, having bought the club in 2008, heavily investing into the Citizens to help win three league titles under his ownership.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The first of those titles were claimed in 2011/12 under Mancini, however Italian magazine Espresso report that City paid the Italian through the aforementioned UAE club during his time at the club, as more allegations surface regarding the top sides in Europe through a variety of news sources across the continent.

It's claimed that the money was redirected via an offshore account in Mauritius, with questions set to follow regarding the decision to do so should it in fact be true.

Mancini was appointed Manchester City manager in December 2009 and remained at the club until the end of the 2012/13 season, winning a Premier League title and FA Cup during his tenure.

Spells at Galatasaray, Inter and Zenit St. Petersburg followed, before the 53-year-old received the Italy national team job in May of this year, with Mancini winning twice, drawing twice and losing twice in his first six games.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

A host of names across Europe, including City, Paris Saint-Germain, Gianni Infantino and Michel Platini have all been named in the recent Football Leaks report, accusing them of fraudulent dealings to overcome financial fair play regulations.