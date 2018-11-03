Tottenham Hotspur is set to visit Wolverhampton for a Premier League contest on Saturday, Nov. 3. Kickoff from Molineux Stadium is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET.

Tottenham (7-0-3) enters the match currently fifth in the league standings. Spurs lost their latest Premier League contest on Monday night when they fell 1-0 to Manchester City.

Wolverhampton (4-3-3) comes into Saturday's contest 10th on the Premier League table. The club has dropped each of its last two contests. The most recent defeat came in a 1-0 result against Brighton this past weekend.

How to watch Saturday's contest

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CNBC

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV.

