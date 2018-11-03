How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur face Wolverhampton in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, Nov. 3.

By Kaelen Jones
November 03, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur is set to visit Wolverhampton for a Premier League contest on Saturday, Nov. 3. Kickoff from Molineux Stadium is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET.

Tottenham (7-0-3) enters the match currently fifth in the league standings. Spurs lost their latest Premier League contest on Monday night when they fell 1-0 to Manchester City.

Wolverhampton (4-3-3) comes into Saturday's contest 10th on the Premier League table. The club has dropped each of its last two contests. The most recent defeat came in a 1-0 result against Brighton this past weekend.

How to watch Saturday's contest

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CNBC

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

