Wolves 2-3 Tottenham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Spurs Edge Five-Goal Thriller

Tottenham held on at the Molineux to survive a late scare after two second half penalties gave Wolves hope of a dramatic comeback.
Wolves pressed the Spurs back line well, but were guilty of rushing the final pass as they attempted to punish the visitors slack distribution in defence. Spurs then showed their class as they raced into a two goal lead, with just three minutes separating Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura's clinical finishes.
That celebration 🔥#COYS pic.twitter.com/sOPkBjmtaX— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 3, 2018
The Argentine capitalised on poor marking from Wolves wing-back Jonny as he slid the ball between the advancing Patricio's legs before Moura found himself unmarked to head home from Kieran Trippier's floated cross, the full-back given time and space to provide another trademark assist.
Despite Wolves' good work in attack after the interval, Pochettino's side continued to pose a threat on the break and looked to have killed the game off with Harry Kane notching at the second attempt after more good work from Lamela.
A rash tackle from youngster Juan Foyth on Jiménez gave the hosts a glimmer of hope as Neves sent Lloris the wrong way from the spot. Foyth was again culpable minutes later as he conceded a second penalty, this time Jiménez converting confidently to set up a grandstand finish.
It wasn't to be though for the hosts as Pochettino's side held on for a memorable victory.
WOLVES
Key Talking Point
Wolves' manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be proud of his players efforts for a determined display, and will perhaps feel that his side deserved at the very least a share of the spoils. He will however lament his forwards' finishing as his side wasted numerous chances against a Spurs defence that showed they were error prone from the outset.
Despite the loss, there is certainly cause for optimism for Wolves fans.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Patricio (6); Bennett (7), Coady (6), Boly (5); Doherty (6), Neves (7), Moutinho (6), Jonny (5); Cavaleiro (5), Jiménez (6), Costa (7*).
Substitutes: Bonatini (5), Gibbs-White (6), Traore (N/A)
Star Man
Helder Costa looked increasingly dangerous throughout the game. The winger's pace and trickery from the right of Nuno Santo Espirito's front three caused Spurs' defence a host of problems. Ben Davies, at left-back in place of Danny Rose, struggled to deal with his opposite number and was fortunate to see the Portuguese fire wide when clear in the second half.
Worst Player
Jonny was at fault for both of Spurs' quickfire goals in the first half. The wing-back found himself caught out by Spurs' quick exchanges on the edge of the Wolves box for the first before allowing Trippier, one of the league's best crossers, an unforgivable amount of time and space to pick his target for the visitors' second.
TOTTENHAM
Player Ratings
Star Man
Looking Ahead