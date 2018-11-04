AC Milan Anxiously Wait for the Axe to Drop as They Prepare for UEFA Financial Fair Play Tribunal

AC Milan are preparing for their latest Financial Fair Play (FFP) tribunal, with the Serie A side set to discover their fate on November 12th.

The San Siro sleeping giants were told at the end of the last campaign that they would be banned from this season's Europa League, but they were successful in overturning the ban and assuring their reinstatement in the competition following an appeal to the Tribunal of Arbitration for Sport.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Unfortunately for I Rossoneri fans, the club aren't out of the woods just yet, and their president Paolo Scaroni claimed, via Football Italia, that he expected Milan to receive a fine, before striking a voluntary agreement with UEFA to reduce their expenditure and formulate a long-term resolution to avoid any further breaches.

The FFP Regulations were brought into place to level the spending playing field in football and to stop the current group of elite sides from eradicating the competition through excessive spending. Milan invested heavily in new players last season, laying out a total of £172m with just £32m being brought in from sales.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

I Rossoneri will be hopeful that they can avoid a points deduction or any further threats of expulsion from European competition - an outcome that could derail their season. The club currently sit fourth in the league table, but could see their push for Champions League qualification all but ended if a hefty point deduction is imposed.

On the field, Milan will look to win their third league match on the bounce this evening, when they take on Udinese at the Stadio Friuli. Gennaro Gattuso's men have suffered an injury crisis of late, with a host of key players ruled out of action, but they will be confident of getting a good result against their opposition who have won just twice this season.