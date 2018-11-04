'This Is Agonising': Liverpool Fans Furious With Star's Performance During 1-1 Draw Against Arsenal

By 90Min
November 04, 2018

2018 has been a wild ride for many Liverpool players, especially Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 20-year-old emerged as a key player for his team, earned his debut for England and represented the Three Lions at the World Cup.

Unfortunately, there have also been some tough times, and Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal was certainly one of those. The right-back looked completely short of confidence, gifting Arsenal chance after chance, and was even at fault for Alexandre Lacazette's equaliser.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Fans have incredibly high expectations of Alexander-Arnold after he played a starring role in their sublime run to the Champions League final last season. He regularly showcased fantastic maturity and had a huge impact at both ends of the field, but he has looked incredibly out of sorts in recent weeks.

His poor display against Arsenal was another example of Alexander-Arnold's struggles, and fans took to Twitter to express their frustrations.

Since making his debut in 2017, Alexander-Arnold has gone on to make 57 appearances for Liverpool, with the majority of those coming as a starter, which shows just how much faith Jurgen Klopp had in the 20-year-old.

He initially came into the first team to replace Joe Gomez, who suffered a nasty ankle injury which forced him into a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and the Englishman took his chance with both hands, emerging as one of the country's finest in his position.

However, things have not been the same this season. For whatever reason, Alexander-Arnold has looked a shell of the player who took England by storm last season. He endured a nightmare of a performance in Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Napoli in early October, giving away possession on countless occasions, which saw Klopp replace him with the in-form Gomez.

After a few weeks on the sideline, Alexander-Arnold was drafted back into the team as Dejan Lovren was ruled out through injury. Unfortunately for the youngster, he put in yet another disappointing performance.

He completed just 65% of his passes and simply could not deal with Arsenal's attack. He was constantly out of position, gifting Arsenal a huge number of chances to score. He was also guilty of failing to track back for Lacazette's late equaliser, instead standing still and hoping to see an offside flag.

With Gomez's resurgence as a first-team star, Alexander-Arnold's loss of form is even more evident. Fans cannot see any obvious reason why he is struggling, leaving them frustrated with the 20-year-old's sloppy performances. Many took to Twitter to express their disappointment, and it seems like the majority of fans agree that he needs a break from the team.

