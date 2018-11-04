Arsenal Keeper Bernd Leno Praises Teammates' Response Following Error Leading to Liverpool Goal

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has praised his teammates' response after his error saw Liverpool take the lead through James Milner against the run of play during the 1-1 draw between the sides on Saturday afternoon.





Leno parried a cross into the path of Milner for the opening goal of the game, but his blushes were spared when the Gunners got a deserved equaliser through Alexandre Lacazette in a spirited display at the Emirates.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 26-year-old, who is finally enjoying a spell in the first team following his £19m move from Bayern Leverkusen, spoke after the game about that parry into the path of Milner.

“It was a cross, it was a little bit unlucky for me because it was in the middle and Milner scored,” the keeper told Arsenal’s website.

“But the reaction of the team was perfect. After two or three minutes, we had the next chance to score. That shows the character of this team.”

Ready for the big game tomorrow against Liverpool. 💪🔴 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/U22ZLY9IQ5 — Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) November 2, 2018

Arsenal produced an excellent display at the Emirates and frustrated title-contenders Liverpool and can consider themselves unlucky not to come away with all three points.

“The manager has a new philosophy. Many things changed, because Arsene Wenger was here for a long time,” added the German.

“It was clear we needed time but like you saw today, the movement and the confidence of the players is always getting better.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“Today we controlled the game against a big club, against big players, and now we’ll keep working.”

Despite his error for Liverpool’s goal, Leno had a solid night and made a string of fine saves, in particular bravely denying a Virgil van Dijk volley from point blank range.

Leno has finally broken into the Arsenal team following the injury sustained by original number one goalkeeper Petr Cech following an injury sustained against Watford in September.