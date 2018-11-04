Chris Hughton Admits Brighton's Defeat to Everton Was a 'Hard Afternoon' for His Side

Brighton manager Chris Hughton lamented costly errors during his side's 3-1 defeat to Everton, describing the game at Goodison Park as a 'hard afternoon'.

The Seagulls went into halt-time level, as Lewis Dunk's header cancelled out Richarlison's opener, before a Seamus Coleman strike and a second for the Brazil international in the second half confirmed the defeat for Hughton's side.

Defeat for Brighton ended a run of three straight wins, as Hughton pointed to his side's poor start to the second period as the key moment in the game.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "It was a tough game for us. We're up against a team who have spent big but brought quality players in and at times that really showed today.

"We had to dig deep and got ourselves back in the game. We had a really good period at the end of that second half, but at 1-1, we had to start the second half better than we did. certainly, we needed to make sure we didn't concede as early as we did.

"It gave them a bit more impetuous and it became a quite hard second half but we battled on, we went for it with the two up front so it wasn't one that we were prepared to accept but it was a hard afternoon for us."

The result for Brighton sees them drop one place to 11th in the Premier League, with Hughton expecting to see a reaction from his side in their next game against Cardiff.

He added: "We conceded poor goals, there's no doubt, particularly two of them and that is something we'll go through.

"We needed to raise our game, particularly in that second half when we got back in the game, but this is a very difficult league. Days like today will happen and it's more importantly about how we react in our next game."