James Milner Claims Liverpool Should Have Scored 'a Few More Goals' in 1-1 Draw With Arsenal

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has revealed his frustration following the 1-1 draw with Arsenal in Sunday's Premier League clash between the two sides, claiming that Jurgen Klopp's men should have scored more goals and won the match.

Milner gave his side a lead early in the second half, only for Alexandre Lacazette to grab a late equaliser for Arsenal. However, the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane came incredibly close to finding the back of the net, but Liverpool could not add to their solitary goal.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website after the game, Milner admitted he was disappointed with his side's struggles in front of goal. He said: “[We are] very disappointed really, which is a good thing I suppose, playing away at Arsenal.





“To be 1-0 up in the second half and not see it out, we are disappointed; with the chances we created we should have scored a few more goals.

“It’s pleasing we are creating those chances, but we could have been a bit more ruthless and maybe not put as much pressure on ourselves not to concede to win the game.

“This draw is different to Chelsea, for example, so there are ups and downs and things that we can learn.

“But you can see we are moving forward as a team and we are defending well together. Again, that’s another learning curve for us – to see those sorts of games out.”

Milner's 50th Premier League goal moved Liverpool to the top of the league table, but they could fall two points behind rivals Manchester City if Pep Guardiola's side can win their game in hand against Southampton on Sunday.

Chelsea will also have the chance to move level on points with the Reds if they can earn the three points in their game against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool remain undefeated in the Premier League this season, despite facing the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal. However, with several other teams in the league showing some impressive form, Liverpool will be eager to return to winning ways as soon as possible.