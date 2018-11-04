Man Utd Boss José Mourinho Outlines Ambition for More Fluid Frontline Following Edgy Bournemouth Win

Manchester United boss José Mourinho has outlined his ambition to turn his frontline into a more fluid system, with an attacking threat coming from the wings as well as the traditional centre forward.

The former Chelsea manager has repeatedly expressed his frustrations over his lack of options at United, with the club's relative lack of recruitment in the summer transfer window further exacerbating his concerns. The Red Devils got the season off to a sluggish start, but have improved in recent weeks and haven't lost in the Premier League since September.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Speaking after his side's last gasp win over Bournemouth, via the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho claimed he was hoping to build a side capable of scoring across the frontline, rather than relying solely on the striker. He said: "You know, the way I like to play is with three attacking players where there is not a clear definition of the winger as a winger.





"And I like the winger is somebody with a striker or formation or with a striker appetite and I always had that in my team with wingers scoring a lot of goals, sometimes even more goals than the striker. So it is not impossible at all to have in the same team and at the same time Romelu Lukaku or Alexis (Sánchez), for example.





"But today Romelu was not available and we thought Alexis could do what he did; he a had a good assist, mobility, he created some problems."

During his first spell as Chelsea boss, Mourinho used wingers Damien Duff and Arjen Robben to great effect when going forward, while Cristiano Ronaldo excelled in a wider position under the 'Special One' at Real Madrid. United will be buoyed by their dramatic win, and will be full of confidence ahead of their local derby clash against Manchester City next weekend.

Meanwhile, rumours have emerged claiming that former England captain Wayne Rooney will come out of retirement to captain the Three Lions in their friendly against the USA later this month. Rooney is currently plying his trade with MLS side D.C. United, and England boss Gareth Southgate is reportedly keen to give him a final send off in the charity fundraising game.