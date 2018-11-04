How to Watch Manchester City vs. Southampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Manchester City vs. Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, Nov. 4.

By Jenna West
November 04, 2018

Manchester City hosts Southampton at Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a Premier League game.

Manchester City beat Fulham 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on Thursday. However, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne suffered ligament damage in his left knee during the match and is expected to miss up to six weeks.

Southampton is coming off a goalless draw against Newcastle United. It marked the Saints' fifth contest without scoring, and they will look to bounce back Sunday against the league leaders.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 4

TV: NBC Sports Network and Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

