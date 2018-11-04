Massimiliano Allegri Believes Juventus Can Improve Following Victory over Cagliari

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri insists that there is still room for improvement in his side, after the Bianconeri defeated Cagliari 3-1 at the Allianz Stadium to maintain their six-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring within the first minute of the game, but his strike was cancelled out by João Pedro, before Filip Bradarić's own-goal put Juventus back in front going into the interval.

Substitute Juan Cuadrado then added a third three minutes from time to seal the three points for Allegri's men, who made it 10 wins from 11 league matches. However, the Italian believed that there are still elements of their game that the Bianconeri can refine.

Allegri told Sky Sport Italia, via Gianluca Di Marzio: "Winning ten games out of eleven is not easy. We approached tonight's game very well. We have to improve in defence because we give away too many crosses to our opponents.

"Maybe we think that we will eventually score two or three goals, but it can't be like that. We have to work on that, it's one of the few things that are not going as I want them to. But then the team did very well on the counter."





He also mentioned that Juve need to be more clinical in order to finish off their opposition, while also admitting that their lead at the top of the table is premature, suggesting that there is plenty of football left to be played.

"We have to kill the games earlier and to be more composed. Now we have to think about winning against Manchester and keep running, since there's still a long way to go in the season. The teams behind us are running too."

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

La Vecchia Signora host Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday, aiming to continue their perfect run in the competition, but they could be without several key players, including Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanić and Blaise Matuidi, who were all substituted against the Rossoblu.