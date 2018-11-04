Massimiliano Allegri Reveals Concerns Over 3 Key Juventus Players Ahead of Man Utd Clash

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that he could be without three of his key players when his side take on Manchester United in the Champions League next week.

Having already triumphed over the Red Devils at Old Trafford, the Serie A serial winners will be looking to consolidate their spot at the top of Group H, while José Mourinho's side will head into the match knowing a loss could see them slip down to third place. The group is tightly poised, with La Liga strugglers Valencia just two points behind United.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Speaking after his side's 3-1 Serie A win over Cagliari, via Calcio Mercato, Allegri revealed his concerns over the fitness of some key players, and said: "We hope to have him (Mario Mandžukić) available on Wednesday, let's see how he and (Federico) Bernardeschi are. (Giorgio) Chiellini has recovered, Matuidi has taken a shot.





"Douglas Costa has soreness so let's see. If Mandžukić had been available, he would not have played, because he just came back from an ankle injury. I wanted to play him for sometime or half an hour and then have him completely available on Wednesday."





With Costa, Mandžukić and Bernardeschi all doubts, United could be handed an advantage against a significantly weaker Juventus side. However, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala raring to go, it's unlikely that I Bianconerri will struggle too greatly.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

While Juventus have claimed the last seven Serie A titles on the bounce, the club haven't won the Champions League since 1996. Having lost two finals in the last five years, Juve fans will be desperate to see their side take the final step and recapture the trophy that has eluded them for so long.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has claimed that his side were very fortunate to claim their last gasp win over Bournemouth on Saturday. The Red Devils came from a goal down to win in stoppage time, with Marcus Rashford's tap-in sending the away fans into raptures. The victory saw the struggling side move up to seventh place in the Premier League table.