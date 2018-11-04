Mauricio Pochettino Full of Praise for Juan Foyth Despite Conceding Two Penalties Against Wolves

Tottenham saw their three goal lead reduced by two penalties to survive a late onslaught at the Molineux and go level on points with third-placed Chelsea in the table. Spurs were at their clinical best in the first half as they raced into a two-goal lead over Wolves through well-taken goals from Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura before Harry Kane added a third just after the hour mark.

Wolves' pressure paid off in the second half as they scored two penalties, both conceded by Spurs defender Juan Foyth on his Premier League debut, to set up a tense finish with ten minutes remaining. Maurico Pochettino's side however survived a late onslaught from the Premier League new boys to secure all three points.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Talking to Sky Sports after the match the Argentine manager stated: "I think at 3-0 everyone believed the game was over. When you make a mistake, and need to take the game more seriously and not concede possession so cheaply, you put the game at risk.

"That is what we need to be more careful of, and have more discipline. We need to have more control and play in a way that is respectful with the football. I was not so happy, I will have to see it again, but I am not happy."

Despite conceding two penalties in the second half, and almost costing his side on his Premier League debut, Pochettino was full of praise for young centre back Juan Foyth: "I am happy with his performance, I thought it was very good.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

"Sometimes when you are a defender, you can be involved in something like this, I was involved a few times giving away penalties as a player, and he will remember it on his debut but the most important thing was to get three points and it's something to learn for him."

Ultimately Spurs were fortunate to leave the Molineux with the points but Pochettino will be pleased to have secured another win ahead of Tuesday's Champions League encounter with PSV Eindhoven.