Niko Kovač 'Disappointed' with Bayern Munich After Bavarians Surrender Lead Against Freiburg

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač has expressed his frustration after his side surrendered a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Freiburg at the Allianz Arena.

Serge Gnabry netted his first goal for the Bavarians to put the Bundesliga holders in front in the 80th minute, but Lucas Höler's 90th minute effort levelled the scores for the away side and denied Kovač's men all three points.





Bayern found it challenging to break down Freiburg's solid defensive wall and Kovač mentioned just how difficult it was for side to come up against such a compact unit.

As quoted from Bayern's website, Kovač said: "We got off to a good start, we were very flexible, moved well and let the ball do the work. We tried to attack down the wings, but it was difficult because they doubled up on us. So we had to try it down the centre, which wasn't exactly empty either. We should have scored the opener through [Robert] Lewandowski, it would have been much easier then."





The Croat indicated that, despite the team upping the tempo and taking the lead in the second period, they shouldn't have taken their chances deep in their own half, and drew comparisons with their previous stalemate in the league, which came back in September against Augsburg.





"We ran up in the second half. We took the lead, and we as FC Bayern mustn't squander it. We have to clear the ball earlier instead of playing the ball at the back. But it is as it is. It was in the 89th minute against Augsburg too, so we're talking about four points. We're disappointed."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Bavarians find themselves second in the league, four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, (who they face on Saturday in 'Der Klassiker') after their Champions League fixture against AEK Athens on Wednesday.