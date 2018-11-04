Nuno Espirito Santo Insists Wolves 'Will Not Change' Despite Consecutive League Defeats

Wolves were unable to find an equaliser in a tense finale at the Molineux as Spurs went level on points with third-placed Chelsea thanks to goals from Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane as they secured a 3-2 win.

The hosts found themselves two behind at the interval, though should've seen the deficit halved as Raúl Jiménez volleyed home from wing-back Matt Doherty's header, only to see the offside flag raised against the Irishman.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Nuno Espirito Santo, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, lamented the linesman's decision, stating: "It could have made a big difference, you never know.

"The ball went inside, it's so clear and it's hard not to feel a bit unfair when you see it but the referees have a tough job, and I wish them well.

"It was a great game, definitely. It was well played, there was good intensity, all the action was good, all the players, the referees had everything in the game. Bad result for us, but a fantastic reaction.

"The game went away from the beginning, we started well but Tottenham on the counter-attack had two situations which they scored from. That defined the game.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

"After that, we had character to go back and they scored a third during our best spell, and everyone thought the game was lost but once again the team went, we gave everything we had, took more risks in the back line and scored two goals but had more chances.

"In the end, a draw, maybe, you never know, might have been right. But well, played, a fantastic atmosphere from the fans. It was a good effort from the boys."

Despite his side's impressive start to the season, Wolves have lost their last three league games and now find themselves 11th in the table.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Santo however stated that his tactics and the way his side play won't change.

"We will not change, we have a way, a style and shape, and we will keep insisting on that.