Sergio Ramos Responds After Real Madrid Fans Boo Him During 2-0 Win Over Valladolid

Sergio Ramos claimed not to hear the jeers from the Real Madrid fans as he played in defence for Los Blancos against Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

The under-fire side handed interim boss Santiago Solari a win in his first league match in charge, scoring two unanswered goals en route to a 2-0 victory, with Ramos also getting on the scoresheet. However, the captain's every touch was met with boos and whistles.

The Spanish defender was one of the players who incurred the wrath of the Madrid support during the 5-1 Clasico drubbing at the hands of Barcelona, which ultimately saw Julen Lopetegui fired.

However, he insists he did not hear any of the vitriol aimed his way after Saturday's win.

"I honestly did not notice that, but those of us who are here the longest must take on this role," Ramos told beIN Sports after being asked about the jeers (H/T the Mirror).

"And as captain, I am proud that they fill my rucksack with stones and to have to pull from the front.

"My pride is what has got me where I am today, and beating all the records I have beaten. We understand how the fans feel.

"We are the ones who must change this, and after the goal it seemed like the Bernabeu lifted again. With more results, we will get back the confidence of the fans in a team which has won a lot."

Gareth Bale was also jeered by the fans after being taken off with the score still 0-0. But Solari has defended his players, insisting they played a great game.

"This team has great professionals with a lot of experience," he said. "Obviously there are difficult moments, with 80,000 people, and you feel what they are thinking.

"But it is important for this group that have won so much to have the fans with them. The players did great today, had patience and did not lose their organisation. And in the end, we got the victory."