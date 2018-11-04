Serie A Heavyweights Juve & Roma Set to Battle for Dortmund Ace Julian Weigl in January Window

A report from Italy has claimed that Serie A duo Juventus and Roma will battle it out to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has struggled to force his way into BVB's starting XI this season, with Belgian ace Axel Witzel and Danish dynamo Thomas Delaney forming a solid partnership in midfield. Weigl is widely viewed as a real up and coming talent, but he could be forced to leave the club if he's unable to play regular first team football in the Bundesliga.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Juventus and Roma have emerged as potential destinations for the Germany international, with both teams reportedly willing to give the midfielder a more prominent role than he currently has at BVB.

I Bianconeri have got the 2018/19 campaign off to a flying start, and are currently six points clear at the top of Serie A after winning ten of their eleven opening matches. Roma have been less successful thus far, and are without a league win in three matches after drawing their last two games against Fiorentina and Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli.

"...Perché i record, per i fuoriclasse come @Cristiano esistono solo per essere battuti"

4 ⚽⚽ goal in 3 campionati, ma lui si è già superato con la doppietta di Empoli. Va troppo veloce, anche per le statistiche 🔝 pic.twitter.com/QZYdWKW8wi — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 4, 2018

Weigl began his career with 1860 Munich, and was snapped up by BVB after impressing in the German second tier. Given the nation's wealth of footballing talent, the youngster has struggled to become a regular in the international squad, but a move to Serie A could give him an opportunity to prove himself away from his fellow Germans in the Bundesliga.

In other news, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that he's sweating over the fitness of three key players ahead of his side's Champions League match against Manchester United next week. The Italian coach claimed that the likes of Douglas Costa, Mario Mandžukić and Federico Bernardeschi are all doubts for the Group H clash on Wednesday.