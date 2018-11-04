‘Shocker, Worst I've Ever Seen Him Play, Awful': Liverpool Fans Savage Star After Arsenal Draw

Liverpool’s James Milner has seemingly improved with age with the 32-year-old producing some of his finest displays over the past year but fans were quick to criticise the midfielder following his below-par performance on Saturday.

Despite being seemingly invisible for large parts of the game against the Gunners, the midfielder was in the right place at the right time when he buried an opportunity presented to him by Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno’s parry.





In an entertaining game, Milner was uncharacteristically sloppy and Liverpool fans were quick to share their views of his poor performance on Twitter.

No need to wake up, mane goal should have stood so very unlucky. Need those decisions then hold on to win competition, ref linesman and Milner having a shocker — david clark (@djlc78) November 3, 2018

Milner has been god awful. I’d like to see Shaq come on as I think he could make a huge difference between the lines for both attack and Fabinho. — Dan Vanderkamp (@DanVanderkamp) November 3, 2018

This is the worst I've ever seen Milner play. — Rowly (@ThisIsRowly) November 3, 2018

Milner done turn Mr Invisible today — Psalmy (@tweetpsalmy) November 3, 2018

Milner has been atrocious in the last 6 games yet he keeps getting game time.



If anyone wants to know why Liverpool haven’t won a trophy. Klopp is a gutless and unserious manager. — IamMoyosore (@Seun_000) November 3, 2018

However, in the second-half, Milner capitalised on an error from the Arsenal goalkeeper Bern Leno to drill a shot into the net prompting some fans to change their mind.

Forget what I said about Milner! — david clark (@djlc78) November 3, 2018

The former Aston Villa man was able to bag his 50th Premier League goal of his career in the draw at the Emirates.

Milner has played 496 times in the Premier League for various outfits including Leeds, Newcastle and Manchester City - whom he left on a free transfer to Liverpool in 2015.