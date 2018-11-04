‘Shocker, Worst I've Ever Seen Him Play, Awful': Liverpool Fans Savage Star After Arsenal Draw

November 04, 2018

Liverpool’s James Milner has seemingly improved with age with the 32-year-old producing some of his finest displays over the past year but fans were quick to criticise the midfielder following his below-par performance on Saturday.

Despite being seemingly invisible for large parts of the game against the Gunners, the midfielder was in the right place at the right time when he buried an opportunity presented to him by Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno’s parry.


In an entertaining game, Milner was uncharacteristically sloppy and Liverpool fans were quick to share their views of his poor performance on Twitter.

However, in the second-half, Milner capitalised on an error from the Arsenal goalkeeper Bern Leno to drill a shot into the net prompting some fans to change their mind.

The former Aston Villa man was able to bag his 50th Premier League goal of his career in the draw at the Emirates.

Milner has played 496 times in the Premier League for various outfits including Leeds, Newcastle and Manchester City - whom he left on a free transfer to Liverpool in 2015. 

