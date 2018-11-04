Unai Emery Showers Liverpool With Praise After Arsenal's 1-1 Draw With the Reds

Arsenal stretched their unbeaten run to 14 games after Alexandre Lacazette's late equaliser earned the Gunners a welcomed point against Liverpool after James Milner had put the Reds 1-0 up.

Unai Emery will have been pleased with his side's performance against Liverpool on Saturday night, as they regrouped valiantly having gone 1-0 down. The Gunners were on top for most of the match and showed vast improvement on their performances against Chelsea and Manchester City earlier in the season.

Laca's late leveller avoids an L 👊



Our unbeaten run continues after a breathless 90 minutes 😰#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/cxdOXKl6lh — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 3, 2018

Speaking about his side's efforts against the top clubs this season, Emery said this to the Metro: "The Premier League is the first competition for us. It’s very important when you play against City, Chelsea, Liverpool and if you win it’s better.

"But the other games are important also. Today is one test, how we are against a team like Chelsea. Maybe today we are more near those teams. But we need this quality in every match. Every game is important like today."





However, the Arsenal manager still wants more from his team: "For our result this point is not enough but Liverpool is a very good test and at the moment we are continuing to work and improve and we are nearer to this performance going forward," he explained.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He added: "In 90 minutes there are a lot of moments to control the match. It is not a bad point but we need more."

Despite his belief that the Gunners could perhaps have won the game, Emery reserved praise for Liverpool and reaffirmed their title aspirations. He said: "They can win the Premier League this season, they play the final of the Europa League three years ago and last season they were in the final of the Champions League – they are a very good example for us."

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Following the 1-1 draw, Arsenal next face Sporting CP in the Europa League before a home fixture against Wolves, who lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening. If the Gunners can recreate their performance against Liverpool in these two games, their unbeaten run could well extend to 16 games on the trot.