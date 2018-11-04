Virgil Van Dijk Admitted to Jurgen Klopp That He Should Have Scored ‘a Hat-Trick’ Against Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that defender Virgil van Dijk admitted to the Liverpool boss that he should have scored “a hat-trick” in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Saturday.

The Dutch international had a multitude of chances against the Gunners, but was denied on numerous occasions after finding Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno in fine form.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Speaking after the entertaining draw at the Emirates, Jurgen Klopp told BBC’s Match Of The Day programme (via HITC Live): “He said after the game 'I should have had a hat-trick.'”





“I was not a good football player, but I was really good at heading, and I would have scored three today,” joked the Liverpool boss.

Van Dijk may not have shown his best in an attacking sense, but once again was solid at the back along with Joe Gomez.

Disappointed not to score and get the win in the end but we come away with a solid point away from home. Thanks to all of our travelling fans for the brilliant support as always. Time to focus again on the @ChampionsLeague now #weareliverpool 💪 pic.twitter.com/dKlrrQ1IJf — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) November 3, 2018

The £75m signing from Southampton has played every Premier League game for the Anfield club this season, and his performances have led many to suggest the defender is the best in England’s top flight.

Liverpool went ahead after Arsenal keeper Leno parried a cross into the path of James Milner, who buried the opportunity to put the visitors 1-0 up against the run of play.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Leno was to make amends for the error with a string of fine saves, particularly from the surprising Van Dijk who was evidently frustrated with his attacking deficiencies.

Liverpool were eventually undone though, when Alexandre Lacazette leveled for the hosts late on to earn a deserved draw.

Despite the tie, Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table, but Manchester City will be able to replace them when they meet a struggling Southampton side at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.