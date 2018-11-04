Virgil Van Dijk Admitted to Jurgen Klopp That He Should Have Scored ‘a Hat-Trick’ Against Arsenal

By 90Min
November 04, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that defender Virgil van Dijk admitted to the Liverpool boss that he should have scored “a hat-trick” in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Saturday.

The Dutch international had a multitude of chances against the Gunners, but was denied on numerous occasions after finding Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno in fine form.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Speaking after the entertaining draw at the Emirates, Jurgen Klopp told BBC’s Match Of The Day programme (via HITC Live): “He said after the game 'I should have had a hat-trick.'”


“I was not a good football player, but I was really good at heading, and I would have scored three today,” joked the Liverpool boss.

Van Dijk may not have shown his best in an attacking sense, but once again was solid at the back along with Joe Gomez.

The £75m signing from Southampton has played every Premier League game for the Anfield club this season, and his performances have led many to suggest the defender is the best in England’s top flight.

Liverpool went ahead after Arsenal keeper Leno parried a cross into the path of James Milner, who buried the opportunity to put the visitors 1-0 up against the run of play.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Leno was to make amends for the error with a string of fine saves, particularly from the surprising Van Dijk who was evidently frustrated with his attacking deficiencies. 

Liverpool were eventually undone though, when Alexandre Lacazette leveled for the hosts late on to earn a deserved draw.

Despite the tie, Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table, but Manchester City will be able to replace them when they meet a struggling Southampton side at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)