Arsenal Defender Among Barcelona Targets as La Liga Champions Move to Solve Injury Crisis

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has emerged as a surprise target for European giants Barcelona due to their current injury crises among their centre backs.

The Catalan club are in the market for an experienced central defender, following a knee injury to first choice defender Samuel Umtiti.

Arsenal man Koscielny has been out injured since the end of last season following a cruciate ligament injury which he sustained during the Europa League semi final second leg against Atletico Madrid in May.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

He also missed the chance to become a World Cup winner with France during the summer, subsequently announcing his retirement from international football.

He is also one of Arsenal's longest serving players, but Mundo Derportivo claim he is on a list of Barcelona targets which also includes Branislav Ivanovic, Medhi Benatia, Raul Albiol and David Luiz.

This has sparked rumours about where his future may lie, with Barcelona being potential suitors. The La Liga champions are known to sign experienced central defenders to cover for their first choice centre backs, so links to Koscielny are understandable.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Within the past four seasons they have signed Thomas Vermaelen, as well as Jérémy Mathieu who both had little game time for the club.

Barcelona currently only have Gerard Pique and summer signing Clement Llenglet as recognised fit centre backs. Umtiti is still recovering from a knee injury and Vermaelen is out for another six weeks following a thigh injury.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

This injury pile up has left the club very thin in defence, leading to 19-year-old Chumi getting a place on the bench against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.