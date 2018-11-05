Atlético Madrid Ace Antoine Griezmann Hints at Eventual Switch to Bundesliga

Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has hinted that he could one day play in the Bundesliga, ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund.





The forward committed his future to Atlético last summer, after theatrically creating a video which culminated in his grand announcement. However, he has now suggested that he would be keen to one day play in the Bundesliga, which may well excite the likes of Bayern Munich - who are believed to be long term admirers of the talented forward.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Speaking to German outlet Kicker, the France international said: "(The Bundesliga) could be (a league I could play in) but I feel very comfortable here with Atlético. We have a beautiful project here that I identify with 100 per cent. I want to help the club grow as it helps me grow, and we want to create history.





"Bundesliga is a very offensive league with a lot of attacking. I think Borussia Dortmund reflects the league quite well. I would put Spain in first place - in the round of 16 and quarter-finals of the Champions League there are many Spanish teams - followed by the Bundesliga or the Premier League."

Griezmann, who scored a stunning free-kick in his side's 1-1 draw against Leganés at the weekend, appears to be happy to stay put with Atlético for now, but he could well be lured to the Bundesliga in the future. The 27-year-old has been with the club for five seasons, and has scored an impressive 117 goals in 223 matches.





Bayern are currently third in the Bundesliga table, having won just six of their opening ten matches. Borussia Dortmund sit four points above them at the top of the table, and have enjoyed an