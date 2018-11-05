Barcelona's Pursuit of Liverpool Target Adrien Rabiot Approaching 'Decisive Days'

Barcelona believe that they are approaching a resolution in their attempts to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Spanish champions are known to be fans of Rabiot and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, they will be allowed to discuss a free transfer from January onwards.

Liverpool have also been linked with Rabiot, who has admitted being a supporter of the Reds in the past, with reports emerging last week that the Anfield club had made a 'very powerful offer' for the Frenchman.

Mundo Deportivo report 'decisive days' ahead for Barcelona, who believe that Rabiot will make a decision soon. Pep Segura and Eric Abidal have been leading the attempts to woo Rabiot with help from CEO Oscar Grau.

Juventus, Manchester City and AC Milan are named alongside Liverpool as clubs who could rival Barca for the 23-year-old's signature. Rabiot spent a few months at City during his youth career.

With so much competition, Barcelona are keen to get the deal done in January, but they will wait until the summer to complete the transaction so that they don't have to pay a fee. Rabiot has been on the books at PSG since the age of 15, coming up through the ranks and making his senior debut against Bordeaux in 2012.

He has gone on to play over 200 times for Les Parisiens since then, scoring 24 goals and winning 17 domestic trophies including four Ligue 1 titles. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been trying to convince Rabiot to sign a new contract but without success, and it now seems inevitable that he will leave the Parc des Princes.