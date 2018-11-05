Chelsea Target Joao Felix Reportedly Offered Bumper New Contract By Benfica

Chelsea face a race against time to sign Benfica teenager Joao Felix, who has reportedly been offered a huge new contract by the Portuguese side.

Felix has only made five league appearances for Rui Vitoria's side, but they are so confident in his ability to be a future superstar that they have offered a new contract with a £105m release clause.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

The 18-year-old's current contract sets his value at a more reasonable £45m, but if he signs the new deal - as the Mirror believes he is close to doing - it will put him beyond Chelsea's reach for the time being.

Felix, who plays as an attacking midfielder or a left winger, had never played a senior match for Benfica before this season but his impact upon coming into the team has been immediate.

He made his debut against Boavista on the second weekend of the league season before scoring his first goal - against Sporting CP no less - the following week, equalising in the 86th minute to salvage a draw in the Lisbon derby.

He was rewarded with his first start a few weeks later and scored again, this time against Aves, before registering his first assist in Benfica's surprising home defeat to Moreirense at the weekend.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Felix also has four goals in eight appearances for Portugal's Under-21 side, scoring in their European Championship qualifying matches against Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Wales and Bosnia Herzegovina.

Chelsea will have to move fast if they want to sign Felix - reports from Portugal over the weekend claimed he could sign a new contract as early as Monday.