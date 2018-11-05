'A Ground Transformed': Jamie Redknapp Lauds Atmosphere at the Emirates Following Liverpool Draw

By 90Min
November 05, 2018

Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on Arsenal manager Unai Emery for transforming the once-toxic atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium following the club's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

The Gunners, who are currently on a 13 match unbeaten run in all competitions, secured a point against the Reds on Saturday evening, with Alexandre Lacazette cancelling out James Milner's opener. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Sky Sports pundit Redknapp stated that Emery has added 'grit' and 'determination' to Arsenal this season, which has changed the mood in north London.

"What struck me most about Arsenal's draw against Liverpool was the Emirates atmosphere," Redknapp told the Daily Mail. "The fans were brimming with optimism and it was a ground transformed.

"That is all down to Unai Emery. For the last 10 years, their fans have been crying out for grit and determination in their team. Now, Arsenal do not know when they are beaten."

Last season, under Arsene Wenger, the atmosphere at the Emirates became hostile as supporters demanded change following another failed Premier League title challenge. 

Many supporters voted with their feet as a large number of empty seats were visible throughout the previous campaign. 

But the arrival of a new manager in the summer has changed the tone at Arsenal, who currently sit outside of the top four.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Gunners are a point behind fourth place Tottenham, and a further six points behind current leaders Manchester City. Emery's men, who have won all three of their encounters in the Europa League this season, host Sporting CP on Thursday night as they bid to progress through to the knockout stages. 

