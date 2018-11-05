'He's Surprised Me a Great Deal': Garth Crooks Praises Arsenal Defender's Display in Liverpool Draw

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has lavished praise on Rob Holding for his performance in Arsenal's match against Liverpool, noting that the defender's form has left him surprised.

The former Bolton youth featured as the Gunners drew 1-1 with the Reds, putting in a solid display alongside his teammates to keep one of Europe's most dangerous attacking trio at bay.

That earned him a place in Crooks' Team of the Week and the Englishman labelled Holding's performance against Liverpool as the best he's seen the defender play.

Rob Holding Highlights vs Liverpool pic.twitter.com/0fLh0cXdpW — ronan (@6Gooner) November 3, 2018

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said, according to This Is Futbol: “In a team very different from the one Arsene Wenger tried to create prior to leaving Arsenal, there is a particular player that has surprised me a great deal,” he said.





“I’ve seen Rob Holding play for Arsenal but never better than when I saw him against Liverpool.

“In a white hot atmosphere, the defender was cool on the ball and played with a confidence and assurance I hadn’t seen before.

Crooks added: “I said Unai Emery would get it together at Arsenal, I just didn’t think it would be so soon. Damn!”

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

With starts in each of Arsenal's last five Premier League matches, Holding is certainly making a name for himself under Emery's new regime and that the Gunners remain unbeaten since the start of the season adds more reason for the former Paris Saint-Germain boss to trust the defender.

The North Londoners' time at home continues this week with two clashes against Sporting Lisbon and Wolverhampton Wanderers.