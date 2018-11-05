Jürgen Klopp Explains How UCL Clash at Red Star Belgrade Could Define Liverpool's Start to Season

By 90Min
November 05, 2018

Jürgen Klopp has stressed the importance of Liverpool's Champions League match at Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday, warning that defeat could undo his team's good work thus far this season.

The Merseysiders played out a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Saturday and face a crucial trip to the Serbian capital, where they will battle for three points which could be crucial to their hopes of progressing from Group C.

Klopp acknowledged Liverpool's positive current form before reminding his side that maintaining it is the primary task the German insisted the game will not be 'a children’s party'.

"We are good, we are in a good moment as a team, as a club, everything is fine so that’s it.", he said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"Whatever we are, if we were in a bad moment we would go to Belgrade and want to win there so that’s it.

"Your job is to make a final of each game so if we lose at Arsenal then the whole start was average or worse. If we lose at Belgrade then it’s football, it can happen. We have to have to look at that a bit calmer.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"So it’s very important at Arsenal, very, very important on Tuesday and it’s only three days ‘til we go there so it will not be a children’s party, it will be really tough and we have to be ready for that.

"But it’s our life, it’s not a problem, we take it and analyse and go in the next game, find the line-up, the right line up and everything is good."

The draw at Arsenal saw Liverpool drop down to third on the Premier League table, with Manchester City strengthening their lead at the top by two points. While it is easy to worry about how good Pep Guardiola's men look so far, Klopp suggests his focus is not the Citizens.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Actually I’m not interested in how many points Manchester City get. They have one from us, if they get 89 more I have no influence on that, I’m not interested, no."

