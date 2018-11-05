​Jürgen Klopp Reveals Why James Milner Was Unhappy With Liverpool Teammates During Arsenal Clash

By 90Min
November 05, 2018

Jürgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool vice-captain James Milner was the player who noticed and spoke up regarding the Reds' tactical deficiency during their Premier League clash against Arsenal.

The Reds shared a point with Unai Emery's men on Saturday evening, after Alexandre Lacazette cancelled out Milner's opener in the second half. The Gunners looked largely in control of proceedings in the first interval, making their opponents rather uncomfortable.

Klopp admitted his side weren't at their best and that Milner picked up on it, before letting his teammates know at half time.

"When you have a compact formation you give the opposition the opportunity to pass into a certain place and then you press. It’s not that complicated," the Liverpool manager said, according to Metro.

"But Arsenal had two or three options to pass the ball, and that makes life pretty uncomfortable for the three midfielders. We were too high on the wings.

"We’ve done it outstandingly well in the past but we didn’t do that in the first half. Millie [Milner] was the one who saw it for us. He was not happy about it, he was animated.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"That’s how it is in the dressing room. A lot of men with testosterone. Usually the only one talking is me, but sometimes before I start talking the boys have a few words.

"It’s good that we could change it at half-time. And he was the right person to score the goal."

Klopp will hope his men can build on that criticism by earning three points against Red Star Belgrade, who they meet in the Champions League on Tuesday.

