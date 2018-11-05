Juventus Defender Medhi Benatia Hints at January Exit Amid Rumours of Barcelona & Arsenal Interest

Juventus defender Medhi Benatia has hinted that he may look to leave the club in the January transfer window, amid rumours that Barcelona and Arsenal are monitoring him closely.





The Morocco international has found himself on the peripheries at the Allianz Stadium this season, and has made just four starts in Serie A for his side. With Leonardo Bonucci back in town after an ill-fated season with AC Milan, Benatia's space in Juve's back three has been swiftly snatched away from him.

Speaking to La Stampa, the 31-year-old claimed he's looking to evaluate his options now his playing time has been restricted, and said: "If (Juventus) need me in the Champions League, I will make myself ready. But I can hardly play a game every so often. Last year I did well because I had more continuity. Unfortunately, now I do not have it.





"Part of my job is that I always have to work to make myself ready, but it is not a pleasant situation. I am available to the team, as long as I stay here, I will give my best. It's normal that this is not good for me. I'm 31 and I have to try to play as much as possible. Let's see in January what will happen, how much I have been used, if Juventus need me."

VI-Images/GettyImages

Benatia joined I Bianconeri in 2016, after excelling during a two year stint with Bayern Munich. After winning two Bundesliga titles on the bounce with Die Roten, the powerful defender immediately repeated the same feat with Juventus. It is unclear how concrete the reported interest is from Barcelona or Arsenal, but both sides could arguably do with a new centre-back.

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Juventus and Bayern Munich have opened talks over a potential swap deal - with Paulo Dybala moving to the Bundesliga and James Rodríguez moving the other way. However, the discussions are believed to be at the informal stage, and there is yet to be any identification from either party that they would consider such a deal.