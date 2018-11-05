Ki Sung-yueng Does Not Regret Moving to Newcastle Following Early Struggles for Match Time

Newcastle midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has revealed he did not regret making his switch to Tyneside from Swansea in the summer after finally breaking into Rafa Benitez's team this weekend.

After arriving on a free transfer from the Swans, the South Korea international has been on the periphery of the Newcastle squad and played just 233 minutes in the Premier League for the Magpies.



However, after an impressive performance against Watford at St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday, Ki insisted he never lost faith and was intent on working hard to prove the manager wrong.

The midfielder said, (as quoted by The Sun ): "The manager must like me now! It was his decision not to play me much and maybe there were things that he didn't like about my game.

"I'm not saying he didn't like me but clearly he wasn't satisfied with what I was showing. But I was never worried I made the wrong move."



He added: "I always had faith in my own qualities. Now the manager can see how I can help the team and I have to maintain it."

Ki came on in the 51st minute of Newcastle's game against Watford after Jonjo Shelvey picked up an injury, and helped the Magpies to a much-needed 1-0 victory. The result meant Newcastle climbed out of the relegation zone and into 17th.

The South Korean will be hoping to replace Shelvey in the starting line-up for Newcastle's next Premier League tie at home to high-flying Bournemouth, who will be looking to bounce back after their dramatic defeat to Manchester United.

