Lionel Messi Included in Barcelona Squad for Inter Clash After Speedy Recovery From Broken Arm

Lionel Messi has been included in Barcelona's squad to travel to Milan for their Champions League game against Inter on Tuesday night.

The match will be played just 17 days after Messi suffered a broken arm in a 4-2 win over Sevilla in La Liga, a long way short of the four weeks that the Catalan club's medical staff had initially estimated that he would miss.

Barca's squad announcement on their official website noted that Messi will travel 'without the medical all-clear', but will be one of the 22 players available for Ernesto Valverde to pick at San Siro.





Messi returned to training last week, but Valverde urged caution over the weekend – insisting that just the Argentine's ability to do some work in a non-match situation does not mean that he is automatically ready for the big time.

"It was an arm injury so it's normal that he's back training quickly, so he can keep in shape and be in contact with his teammates," he said. "We're going to wait. It's only two weeks since the problem, it's soon, so we still have to wait."

"He's back!" The 🗞️ frontpages in Barcelona today celebrate the early return of Leo Messi, who'll travel with the team to Milan. pic.twitter.com/gaG2KvHNPj — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) November 5, 2018

He did add, though, "If he was ready tomorrow, he'd be there and we would be stronger. He gives us that differential factor and we maintain the block and the sense of the team. So, the only thing with Leo is the affect it could have on his injury. We want him back. With Leo, we're better."





Barcelona will qualify from Group B with a win in Milan after Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven played out a 2-2 draw two weeks ago, and can go through with just a point on Tuesday night if Spurs and PSV cancel each other out again at Wembley.

Messi's position in the squad has been thrown into some doubt late on though, the club's Twitter account omitting him from the squad list it published on Monday morning – although the aforementioned announcement of his inclusion remains live on their website.