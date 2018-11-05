Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Focuses on Desire to Improve Defence Despite Hammering Southampton 6-1

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claimed that his side's defending against Southampton caused him some frustration, despite hammering the Saints 6-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Citizens opened up a three goal lead within 18 minutes, after a Wesley Hoedt own goal and efforts from City stars Sergio Agüero and David Silva saw the home side power ahead. However, a costly mistake from Ederson saw the home side concede a penalty, which was tucked away by Danny Ings to give Southampton a chance of launching a fightback.

Despite this setback, the Citizens went on to claim an emphatic win with Sterling bagging two goals and two assists in the process.

FULL-TIME | A Sunday roast with all the trimmings takes us back on top of the table! 😆



🔵 6-1 🔴 #MCISOU #mancity pic.twitter.com/O9rMkQq77d — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 4, 2018

Speaking after the victory, via Sky Sports, Guardiola praised his side's performance, but admitted that their defensive work could have been better. He said: "We did some very good things, the first 20 minutes was excellent and offensively we were very good, but we conceded a lot (of mistakes).





"The game gave me a good feeling, but at the same time, we didn't defend well, although with 6-1 I am so satisfied. We were lucky to score the fourth goal in the final minute of the first half, because otherwise it would have been complicated after half-time."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The former Barcelona boss continued: "As a team, he (Mark Hughes) demanded a lot, and today we were very clinical, especially at the start, and we had the feeling we would create a lot of chances.





"But when they had the ball in midfield we didn't control the balls, they won all the second balls, we had to defend deeper and were not stable enough - and that's why the fourth goal was so crucial."





City's victory saw them leapfrog their title rivals Liverpool and Chelsea to regain their spot at the top of the Premier League, but Guardiola still clearly sees room for improvement despite his side's high scoring victory.

The Citizens next Premier League match is against Manchester United on Sunday, which will provide an ideal opportunity for Guardiola's side to get one over on their fierce local rivals. The balance of power has certainly shifted to the blue half of Manchester in recent years, and the champions will be looking to rub salt in the wounds of their opposition once again.