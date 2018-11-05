Napoli vs Paris Saint Germain Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Napoli will host Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night in a crucial Champion League fixture that could decide who progresses to the round of 16.





Napoli are currently second in Group C with five points and PSG are close behind them in third place with four points. A victory for Napoli would give them an almost unassailable lead over the Parisians in Group C.

How to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 6 November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where is it Played? Stadio San Paolo TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sports Referee Bjorn Kuipers

Team News



Faouzi Ghoulam came back into the Napoli squad after missing a year due to injury against Empoli on Friday, and should return to Champions League action against PSG. Gianluigi Buffon is set to make his first Champions League appearance since being sent off against Real Madrid in the quarter finals last year. PSG will most likely be without Edinson Cavani, Layvin Kurzawa, Dani Alves and Colin Dagba for their trip to Naples. Potential Lineups Napoli Ospina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Rui; Allan, Hamsik, Fabian; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne. PSG Buffon; Meunier, Silva, Marquinhos, Bernat; Verratti, Rabiot, Mbappe, Di Maria, Neymar; Cavani.

Head to Head Record In their last meeting in the first round of Champions League fixtures, Angel Di Maria salvaged a point for PSG at the Parc des Princes, as Napoli held their French foes to a 2-2 draw. The only other meeting between the sides took place in the 1992/93 season, when they faced each other in the UEFA Cup. PSG were victorious, winning 2-0 in Naples before holding Napoli to a goalless draw in Paris. Recent Form

PSG are in red-hot form in Ligue 1, winning all of their 11 games so far in domestic competition. On Champions League duty, however, it has been much harder for PSG, only winning one of their three European fixtures, and now they find themselves in danger of dropping out the competition. Napoli have been in decent form in Serie A, currently sitting third in the table after 11 games. They won their last game against Empoli 5-1 and this should give them confidence going into this crucial clash with the French champions. A victory over Liverpool and a draw with PSG should also give Napoli encouragement they can challenge PSG again in this fixture. Here are both sides last five results.

Napoli PSG Napoli 5-1 Empoli 2/11 PSG 2-1 Lille 2/11 Napoli 1- 1 Roma 28/10 Marseille 0- 2 PSG 28/10 PSG 2-2 Napoli 24/10 PSG 2-2 Napoli 24/10 Udinese 0- 3 Napoli 20/10 PSG 5-0 Amiens SC 20/10 Napoli 2- 0 Sassuolo 07/10 PSG 5-0 Lyon 7/10