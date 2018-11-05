Nemanja Matic Explains Decision to Stop Wearing Poppy on Manchester United Shirt

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has explained his decision not to wear a poppy on his jersey this weekend.
The Serbian did not wear a depiction of the ceremonial flower during United's 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday and explained in an Instagram post that he isn't planning to have one displayed on his uniform in the games which follow.
"It is only a reminder of an attack that I felt personally as a young, frightened 12-year old boy living in Sabac".— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 5, 2018
The United enforcer revealed that the poppy now serves as a poignant reminder of when his village was bombed by NATO when he was a 12-year-old boy.
He posted a message to Instagram in which he claimed to respect people's right to wear poppies, but insisted won't be wearing himself.
"I recognise fully why people wear poppies, I totally respect everyone's right to do so and I have total sympathy for anyone who has lost loved ones due to conflict," Matic wrote. "However, for me it is only a reminder of an attack that I felt personally as a young, frightened 12-year old boy living in Vrelo, as my country was devastated by the bombing of Serbia in 1999.
"Whilst I have done so previously, on reflection I now don't feel it is right for me to wear the poppy on my shirt.
"I do not want to undermine the poppy as a symbol of pride within Britain or offend anyone, however, we are all a product of our own upbringing and this is a personal choice for the reasons outlined.
"I hope everyone understands my reasons now that I have explained them and I can concentrate on helping the team in the games that lie ahead."