PHOTO: Twitter Reacts to Bizarre Ronaldo Rivalling Mohamed Salah Statue in Egypt

By 90Min
November 05, 2018

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been 'honoured'...if that is the correct term...with a rather bizarre looking statue at the World Youth Forum in his home country of Egypt, drawing obvious comparisons with the infamous cartoonish bust of Cristiano Ronaldo.


The statue by Mai Abdel Allah is apparently supposed to represent Salah as an example of dedication and determination. But the combination of his overly large head, slightly creepy facial expression and miniature body has yielded plenty of comical observations on social media.

Minds instantly raced to the Ronaldo creation that unveiled at Madeira's international airport that now bears the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's name in 2017.

On the pitch, Salah couldn't help Liverpool get the better of Arsenal in the Premier League clash between the two clubs at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The 1-1 draw leaves the Reds in third place, two points back from leaders Manchester City.

