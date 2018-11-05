PHOTO: Twitter Reacts to Bizarre Ronaldo Rivalling Mohamed Salah Statue in Egypt

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been 'honoured'...if that is the correct term...with a rather bizarre looking statue at the World Youth Forum in his home country of Egypt, drawing obvious comparisons with the infamous cartoonish bust of Cristiano Ronaldo.





The statue by Mai Abdel Allah is apparently supposed to represent Salah as an example of dedication and determination. But the combination of his overly large head, slightly creepy facial expression and miniature body has yielded plenty of comical observations on social media.

Thoughts on Mo Salah's new statue? pic.twitter.com/oBQFu4RPyK — Coral (@Coral) November 4, 2018

Absolutely love this statue of Mo Salah. Made by someone who's obviously never laid eyes on Mo Salah. pic.twitter.com/uXleQOkTPa — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 5, 2018

Minds instantly raced to the Ronaldo creation that unveiled at Madeira's international airport that now bears the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's name in 2017.

A statue has been made of Mo Salah... 🤦😂 pic.twitter.com/nB0YD0KvSu — Football Memes (@FootballMemesCo) November 4, 2018

This new statue of Mo Salah... worse than Maradona or dead heat?😳😂 pic.twitter.com/nCCsNFFU0G — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 5, 2018

Once you've seen it you can't unsee it. Mo Salah's statue is a dead ringer for Marv. pic.twitter.com/CCNyU1rEzW — Jack (@cr0ssland) November 4, 2018

Why does the new Mo Salah statue look like Jeremy Jamm from @NBCParksandRec pic.twitter.com/m56DSXDkv1 — Spoopy Ant 🎃☠️👹 (@beatfictionant) November 5, 2018

😳 There was a Mo Salah statue unveiling today and we think we've found the inspiration...#LFC pic.twitter.com/cbaa3FvD5K — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) November 4, 2018

This new statue of Mo Salah looks suspiciously like Richard Simmons. pic.twitter.com/q92muDFx9Z — A Jen, Duh (@hipchkk) November 4, 2018

On the pitch, Salah couldn't help Liverpool get the better of Arsenal in the Premier League clash between the two clubs at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The 1-1 draw leaves the Reds in third place, two points back from leaders Manchester City.