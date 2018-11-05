Rafa Benitez Reveals Why He Shouted at Newcastle Attacker During 1-0 Watford Win

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has revealed he shouted at Kenedy during the 1-0 win against Watford on Saturday because the Hornets were attacking and he needed the winger to defend.

The Magpies grabbed their first victory in the Premier League this season, beating Watford thanks to a goal from Ayoze Pérez as they finally lifted themselves out of the relegation zone.

Watford had one particular attack that seemed destined for goal, with Andre Gray being denied by a strong Kenedy challenge, and Benitez has revealed he instructed the Brazilian to track back beforehand.

"If you see on the TV, I was shouting at him, because I knew it was very dangerous," said Benitez, according to Shields Gazette.

"I was shouting at him, because I did not want him to relax. Sometimes you relax and then you cannot get back, but he did very well. I could see the player and was shouting at him and telling him he had to go. He did well."

Kenedy's tackle on Gray also drew a strong reception from the crowd at St James' Park, who knew the importance of the on-loan Chelsea player's contribution.





The 22-year-old's nine league starts have so far produced a single goal and he will be keen to add to that, given the game time he receives under Benitez.

Up next for Newcastle is another home clash against Bournemouth, where they will hope to capitalise on their recent success and start gaining some much needed momentum.