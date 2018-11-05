Red Star Belgrade vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Group C when they travel to Serbia on Tuesday night to take on Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

The Reds, who have won two of their three encounters in Europe, are currently a point ahead of second-placed Napoli and two points ahead of Paris-Saint Germain in the table. Red Star will be looking to avoid an early exit from the competition as they sit bottom of their group with one point.

A 21-man squad has been named for our #UCL trip to Belgrade, but Jürgen Klopp explains why Xherdan Shaqiri will not be involved against Red Star and provides a general injury update... https://t.co/t2AbNKx67H — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2018

How to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 6 November What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST) Where Is it Played? Rajko Mitić Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sports Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz

Team News





Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has been left out of the Reds squad that will travel to Serbia on Monday as the club want to 'avoid any distractions'.

Switzerland international Shaqiri, who is of Albanian heritage, made a double-headed Eagle gesture, symbolising the country's flag, after scoring against Serbia at the World Cup in the summer which ended up causing a political storm.

Senior duo Dejan Lovren and Naby Keita could return to Liverpool's squad after missing the 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson is expected to remain sidelined with a hamstring injury which has kept him out of action for the last three matches.

Predicted Lineups





Red Star Belgrade Popovic; Stojkovic, Degenek, Savic, Rodic; Jovicic, Krsticic; Ben Nabouhane, Ebecilio, Marin; Pavkov Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Lallana, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Sturridge, Mane

Head to Head Record





Liverpool thumped Red Star 4-0 during their reverse fixture last month with Mohamed Salah netting a brace added with strikes from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Recent Form

Looking at the bigger picture, it has been an impressive start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's side, who are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League after 11 matches.

The club's two defeats during this campaign have come in the Champions League against Napoli and their narrow loss to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in September.

By contrast, their opponents are flying high in the Serbian SuperLiga, with 14 wins from their 15 encounters, scoring an impressive 40 goals and conceding just eight.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Red Star Belgrade Liverpool Proleter Novi Sad 0-2 Red Star Belgrade (3/11) Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (3/11) Red Star Belgrade 3-1 Backa (31/10) Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff City (27/10) Macva Sabac 0-2 Red Star Belgrade (28/10) Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade (24/10) Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade (24/10) Huddersfield 0-1 Liverpool (20/10) Red Star Belgrade 3-1 Rad (20/10) Liverpool 0-0 Man City (7/10)

Prediction





Liverpool won't need to play their strongest XI in order to earn three points against Red Star on Tuesday night.

With the club within touching distance of the knock stages, the likes of Salah and Mane could feature which would increase the away sides chances of not just winning, but winning by some margin.

The home team can only hope that the hostile atmosphere gets to the Liverpool players.

Prediction Red Star 0-3 Liverpool