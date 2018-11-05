Tottenham Could Be Without Mousa Dembele Until After International Break Following Wolves Injury

By 90Min
November 05, 2018

Tottenham could be without midfielder Mousa Dembele until after the international break after the Belgium international was forced off against Wolves on Saturday with an ankle problem.

The Belgian was substituted after picking up the knock just six minutes into the match against Wolves on Saturday. Spurs went on to claim a 3-2 victory but the three points look to have come at a cost.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

HLN have reported that there is a 'good chance' he will not be available to Belgium coach Roberto Martinez during the international break. The report adds it's 'presumable the ankle ligaments have been hit' and that the injury could be a long term one.

If indeed it is a long term injury, it would be another huge blow to Spurs, who have been unlucky in that department this season. Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen are only just returning to full fitness following knocks while Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama are also currently both out injured.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Dembélé joined Spurs in 2012 in a £17m move from fellow London side Fulham, and has been ever-present in the league this season for Pochettino’s men - only missing the 1-0 win over Cardiff due to a thigh problem.

Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks are the only recognised first team central midfielders available to Pochettino, but the pair have not been regular starters this term and will be under huge pressure to perform in a difficult run of fixtures for the north London club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Spurs have a must-win Champions League match against PSV on Tuesday night, followed by matches against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Inter and Arsenal.

