Tottenham Star Harry Kane Claims Move to New Stadium Could Help Spurs Challenge for League Title

Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes his side's move to their new stadium, which is due to happen before the end of the season, will help Spurs in their push to challenge for the Premier League title.

Spurs were meant to move into their new home at the start of the season, but a series of hold-ups have seen them forced to extend their stay at temporary home Wembley Stadium.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the exact date of the club's relocation, they have rallied well so far this season and are currently fourth in the table - five points off current leaders Manchester City.

Speaking to ESPN, Kane claimed the much anticipated move will be a real boost his team's title challenging ambitions, stating: "We have to stay up there (the table) as long as we can.





"We've played a lot of away games already this year, as everyone knows. When we get into the new stadium, we can get that momentum, get everyone on their feet behind us.





"If we're not too far behind, we can be in a position to give it a good push. We've had good away form this year. It's not always easy. Hopefully, we can put ourselves in a position where, when we have two or three home games in a row, we're able to take advantage of it.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"We're in a good spot at the moment. We're in good form. We could be playing better I think, but when you're winning while not playing well, that's a good sign. We just have to finish strongly before the international break."

Despite not signing a single player in the summer transfer window, as their rivals strengthened significantly, Mauricio Pochettino's side have quietly grafted away, and are keeping pace in what is looking to be an enthralling title race.

Spurs' new stadium will be more compact than Wembley and is likely to generate an atmosphere akin to White Hart Lane in its heyday.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

In other news, Spurs have confirmed that robust midfielder Moussa Dembélé will miss the Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday evening.

The Belgium international injured his ankle during Saturday's win against Wolves and joins the likes of Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen on the club's injury list.