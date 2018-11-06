Alexandre Lacazette Reveals How He's Helping Matteo Guendouzi Feel at Home in London

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has discussed his role in helping fellow Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi to settle in following his summer move from Lorient.

19-year-old Guendouzi has not looked out of place in the Premier League since his £8m transfer, making 13 appearances in all competitions and scoring his first senior goal in a Europa League win over Qarabag.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Lacazette admits that he has felt a duty to help Guendouzi fit in, having made the move from France to Arsenal himself 12 months previously.

"Auba [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang] and I get on well but it’s not just with him that I have a good understanding," said Lacazette, quoted by the Sun.

"I really enjoy playing in this team and with this group of players. Matteo came over from France in the summer and we spend a lot of time with him.

"He’s young and maybe when he signed he didn’t know too much about the professional life at a big club, so we had to help him with some things.

"It’s nice because he is happy to learn and we always have fun together."

Guendouzi's confidence and enthusiasm have earned the approval of his manager as well. Unai Emery praised the Frenchman last week, despite his red card against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"He's playing well. He's playing with a spirit – [he's] competitive," said Emery.

That red card meant that Guendouzi missed Arsenal's Premier League match against Liverpool on Saturday. Lacazette scored the equaliser as the Gunners took a point to extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches.

They host Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday, where a win will book their place in the knockout stages.