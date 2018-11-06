Danny Murphy Claims Tottenham Midfielder Would 'Jump at the Chance' to Leave Spurs

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Danny Murphy has suggested that Christian Eriksen might welcome the opportunity to leave Spurs should one of Europe's biggest clubs come calling.

The Danish midfielder, who joined Tottenham in 2013, has ye to win a trophy in English football and there have been rumours that some of Spurs' key players may eventually look to leave the club in search of glory if they don't start picking up silverware.

Kyle Walker famously traded white for blue when he moved from Tottenham to Manchester City in the summer of 2017 in search of trophies. The England full back has since won the first trophies of his career in the forms of the Premier League title and EFL Cup.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Of the current Tottenham stars, pundit Danny Murphy reckons Eriksen could also happily jump ship if the opportunity presented itself, suggesting Real Madrid and Barcelona as possible options.

He told bwin: "I think Eriksen could well be looking to move on from Tottenham to join the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona. I think he is a player that could have his head turned and would jump at the chance to go."





However, while Murphy claims that Eriksen may want to leave, he's not sure whether the Dane is quite good enough to start for any of Europe's elite.





He explained: “The problem for him is that I’m not sure he would get the playing time at a top European club.

“He’s a creative player who has performed very well for the last couple of years, but I don’t see him getting in at Barcelona ahead of the likes of [Philippe] Coutinho.”

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Since joining Tottenham, Eriksen has scored 57 goals in 232 games and has been a creative force in Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Spurs and Eriksen next face a Champions League crunch match against PSV on Tuesday evening, with the north London club needing a win to keep their hopes of progressing out the group stages alive.