David Wagner Hails 1-0 Fulham Victory as 'One of My Biggest Wins as Huddersfield Manager'

David Wagner has hailed Huddersfield's 1-0 victory over Fulham on Monday as one of the biggest wins of his Terriers career after Timothy Fosu-Mensah's own goal gifted his side victory.

Huddersfield were under pressure before Monday night's game, having failed to win a single Premier League game so far this season, but the victory pulled Wagner's side up to 18th, level on points with Newcastle.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Wagner also praised Hudderfield's defenders after they secured a second clean sheet in the league this term.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He said: "It's huge for us. We really have now the winning feeling back, and a clean sheet as well, it's for sure one of the most important wins we have had in the last three years, because after 10 games without a win and some unlucky situations, everyone needed the belief back and we have done that today.





"Have you ever not won a game for six and a half months? It's difficult to explain but obviously, the biggest problem for us was that we had so many good performances in the past, especially at home, Liverpool, Tottenham as well, Burnley away, but without goals, points or a win.

"Last weekend [in a 3-0 defeat at Watford] we under-performed and did not look solid defensively, but we were better today and nothing is more important than the winning feeling and the happy faces in the dressing room and around the whole club."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Wagner is now targeting more wins, with teams like Newcastle and Brighton to visit the John Smith's Stadium in the next few months.

He added: "The good thing is we are back in the race after 11 games of the season. If you look at the fixtures we have had, it's not the easiest, and if you look at the ahead of us I think there are teams around our area where it will be an open game.

"We were the team who really wanted to win today, and I'm delighted for the players."