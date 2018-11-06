'I'm on the Right Side': Man City's Leroy Sane Dismisses Man United Transfer Rumors

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has dismissed reports linking him with a potential switch to club rivals Man United, insisting he is already 'on the right side.'

By 90Min
November 06, 2018

After recent reports claimed than the German could be ready to switch allegiances, the 22-year-old was quick to quash the rumors, as he insisted he is 'really happy' on the blue side of Manchester.

Sane reassured City fans of his loyalty following their 6-1 annihilation of Mark Hughes' Southampton, where he scored the final goal of the game. When he was made aware of the transfer rumblings, Sane could not have been more unequivocal in his response.

“That won’t happen! That won’t happen," he told reporters, as quoted by Fox Sports“I am really happy here and I’m on the right side!”

With Man United currently six places and nine points behind their local rivals, talk of recruiting attacking reinforcements is to be expected.

Even though Mourinho's men finished second behind City last year, they scored a staggering 38 fewer goals than Pep Guardiola's side and, after bringing in no outright attackers in the summer, Mourinho may be tempted to poke his head through the proverbial winter transfer window in search of more attacking flair.

Sane has notched three goals this season from 10 Premier League appearances, and is on course to better last year's tally of ten league goals.

However, it's not just the German's prolific eye for goal that makes him invaluable to Guardiola, but also his productivity when it comes to assists. Only teammate Kevin De Bruyne managed to register more assists last year in the Premier League than the German, as they ended on 16 and 15 respectively.

