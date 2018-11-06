Inter Milan and Barcelona meet for a rematch in the UEFA Champions League's Group B on Tuesday. Kickoff from the San Siro in Milan is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Barcelona took the last meeting, winning 2–0 thanks to goals from Jordi Alba and Rafinha. Barcelona has cruised thus far in Champions League play, going 3-0-0 with a plus-eight goal differential. Lionel Messi made the trip with Barcelona but is unlikely to play as he continues to recover from a fractured arm.

Inter Milan is still in good position to advance from the group, sitting behind Barcelona with two wins and the one loss and five points clear of both Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven. In Serie A play, Inter is coming off a 5–0 win over Genoa.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Univision, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the match via B/R Live and Univision Deportes En Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.