How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Inter Milan vs. Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 06, 2018

Inter Milan and Barcelona meet for a rematch in the UEFA Champions League's Group B on Tuesday. Kickoff from the San Siro in Milan is slated for 3 p.m. ET. 

Barcelona took the last meeting, winning 2–0 thanks to goals from Jordi Alba and Rafinha. Barcelona has cruised thus far in Champions League play, going 3-0-0 with a plus-eight goal differential. Lionel Messi made the trip with Barcelona but is unlikely to play as he continues to recover from a fractured arm.

Inter Milan is still in good position to advance from the group, sitting behind Barcelona with two wins and the one loss and five points clear of both Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven. In Serie A play, Inter is coming off a 5–0 win over Genoa.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Univision, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the match via B/R Live and Univision Deportes En Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)