Jamie Carragher Singles Out Arsenal Player at Fault for James Milner Goal in Liverpool Draw

Sky pundit and former Liverpool defender has claimed Shkodran Mustafi was at fault for the Reds goal against Arsenal in the 1-1 draw between the two sides on Saturday.

Following an captivating finish at the Emirates, both Arsenal and Liverpool shared the spoils.

Liverpool took the lead through a James Milner finish, before Alexandre Lacazette equalised for the hosts at the Emirates.

While a draw was arguably a fair result on the day, some home fans were critical of goalkeeper Bernd Leno for his role in Liverpool's goal.

However, Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports and as quoted by football.london, pointed the blame at German defender Mustafi.

The former England defender questioned Mustafi's positioning and decision making leading up to the goal, claiming he could've made it harder for Sadio Mane to cross the ball.

On Monday Night Football, Carragher said: "I've got a problem with centre-backs wanting to stay in the middle. If he gets in a better position Mane doesn't make that run.

"People only run if they see the space, If I stand in that space, he'll look but he won't run.

"Yes I think the keeper can do better, but I think Mustafi is more culpable than anyone in terms of his starting position and can he do more to stop the cross?

"He's got to do so much more to stop the cross, he doesn't really attempt to stop it, throw a leg at it, do something."

Lacazette ultimately salvaged a point for the Gunners in the closing moments of the game, with an impressive goal coming from a shot on the turn.



Despite conceding a preventable Liverpool goal, Emery's side and supporters will be satisfied with the result that will send out a message to those around them in the table that they are no pushovers this season.