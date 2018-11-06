Jurgen Klopp Confirms He Has Not Been in Contact With Former Assistant Zeljko Buvac

By 90Min
November 06, 2018

Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Monday that he had not been in contact with his former assistant manager Zeljko Buvac to discuss Liverpool's Champions League opponents Red Star Belgrade.

Bosnian Serb Buvac served as Klopp's assistant at three separate clubs between 2001 and 2018 but he took an extended leave of absence in April after rumours of a falling out between the pair.

Known as 'The Brain' for his tactical contributions, Buvac has a widespread knowledge of European football, but Klopp said that he had not picked the 57-year-old's mind ahead of Tuesday's match in Belgrade.

"No, we didn't speak about it," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference, quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

Buvac is still under contract at Liverpool as the Reds continue to negotiate his exit.

Meanwhile, Klopp also discussed his decision to leave Xherdan Shaqiri at home. The Kosovo-born Swiss international could have been a target for Red Star fans, particularly after his politically-motivated celebration against Serbia at the World Cup.

"We came here as a football team, representing one of the biggest clubs in the world. We are here to play football and we want to focus on that," said Klopp.

MB Media/GettyImages

"We decided not to bring Shaqiri. He's our player and he will play a lot of games for us but not tomorrow. That's all."

Liverpool won the first match between the two sides 4-0 at Anfield, but Vladan Milojevic's side haven't lost at home in over a year. Arsenal were the last team to win at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, doing so in last season's Europa League group stage.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)